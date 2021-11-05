Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $481,000 Investment in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of ChoiceOne Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COFS stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

