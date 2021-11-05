Marshall Wace LLP Sells 93,160 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 96.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

