Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.87.

MLM traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.74. 4,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,046. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $253.35 and a 52-week high of $417.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

