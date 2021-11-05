Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.880-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

MASI traded down $12.50 on Friday, reaching $280.33. The stock had a trading volume of 325,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,786. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $296.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.14. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,615 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

