Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VTI stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.08 and a 1-year high of $241.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

