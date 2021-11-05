Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 44,618 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 773,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000.

JVAL stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

