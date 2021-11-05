Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.41 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000.

BBSC stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

