Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.82 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Chubb by 336.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 115,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

CB stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average is $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

