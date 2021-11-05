Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.14 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.