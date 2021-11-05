Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 227 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.62.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $280.41 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

