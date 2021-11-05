Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $412,000.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

