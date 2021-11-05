Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 32,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,188.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

