Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,927. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

