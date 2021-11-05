McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.