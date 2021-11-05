McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $229.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $167.86 and a fifty-two week high of $225.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

