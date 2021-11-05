Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,338.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.