Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $33.39 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,114,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,393,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,682. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

