Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Shutterstock accounts for about 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,229 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,668 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

