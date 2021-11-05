Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD remained flat at $$57.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

