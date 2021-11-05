MedicCoin (MEDIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,479.63 and approximately $44.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

