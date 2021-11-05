MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG opened at C$11.05 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 57.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.48.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

