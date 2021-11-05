Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $408,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $219.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.06 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

