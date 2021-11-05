Melcor REIT Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

