Membrana (MBN) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Membrana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $287,743.08 and $30,838.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Membrana has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

