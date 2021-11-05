MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.8 days.

MKGAF opened at $248.55 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.79.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

