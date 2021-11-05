Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 945 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $284.02 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

