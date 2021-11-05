MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

DFS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.