MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom stock opened at $629.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $649.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total value of $313,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.