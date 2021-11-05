MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.