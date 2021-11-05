Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.81

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.81 and last traded at $98.81, with a volume of 4935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $822.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 29.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

