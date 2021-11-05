Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 170,407 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 118,338.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,407 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

