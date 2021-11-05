Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 19,979 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 99,895.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,926.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 57,940 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 246.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $365.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average is $322.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

