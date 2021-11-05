Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 88,076.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 538.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $341.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $341.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

