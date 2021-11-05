Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 23,660 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 94,640.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $262.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

