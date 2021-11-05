MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

MFM stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

