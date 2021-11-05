M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

