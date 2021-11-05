Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $50.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.92 billion to $51.36 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $336.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $336.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

