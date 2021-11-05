Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

MSBI opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

