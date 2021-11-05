MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 548,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

