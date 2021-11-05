MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,468,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,866,000 after purchasing an additional 491,257 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NKE traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. 145,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $175.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

