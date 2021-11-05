MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 506.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. 25,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.