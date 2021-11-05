MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.48. 108,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

