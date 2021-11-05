MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $149.36. 8,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.09 and a twelve month high of $148.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

