Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,027,402 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2,958.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $67,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Axonics stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

