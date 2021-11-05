Millennium Management LLC Has $73.86 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $73,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

