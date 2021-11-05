Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mimecast updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. 570,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

