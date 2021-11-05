Minter Network Achieves Market Cap of $19.34 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $10,961.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00083957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00080856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00121840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,983,888,188 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,678,621 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

