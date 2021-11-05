Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

