Mithril Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.04 million and $6.04 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00271127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.