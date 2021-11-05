Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.41

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.41 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 67.90 ($0.89). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,213,962 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of £959.58 million and a P/E ratio of -96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.41.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

